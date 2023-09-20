Roger Federer touches down in Vancouver, wants to see orcas

It’s Roger Federer’s first time in Vancouver.

“Obviously I’d like to go on the water a bit, maybe see some orcas,” he says with no hint of irony, while speaking with reporters at Rogers Arena.

“My wife called this morning and asked if I’d seen any orcas. ‘Actually, I see one over there!’ I said. ‘Really?’ she asked. ‘No, of course not.’”

The tennis legend is here for the Laver Cup, the team-based tennis event he spearheaded that first took place in 2017.

“For me it’s completely over-exceeded expectations,” Federer says of the event as it goes into its sixth year. “Seeing the camaraderie that people from different countries have had coming to the teams – me and Rafa (Nadal), me and Novak (Djokovic) – has been wonderful.”

Inspired by golf’s Ryder Cup, the Laver Cup pits the best tennis players from Europe against those from the rest of the world. Team Europe won the first four editions of the trophy, with Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic leading past squads.

Last year, an inspired and young Team World finally broke through and won. The team will have three players returning from last year’s championship squad, including Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Americans Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz. Milos Raonic will also be on the team as an alternate.

Meanwhile, while Team Europe won’t have the star power of Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz, they will have three-time major finalist Casper Ruud, and one of the sport’s most popular players, Gael Monfils, in the mix.

“Seeing Rod Laver — every time he speaks to me — how grateful he is to me or us for having created the Laver Cup, because the idea was to give back to the older generation and let them know they have not been forgotten,” says Federer. “They paved the way for us.”

With Djokovic achieving his record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title two weeks ago, Federer was asked how Laver compares with other tennis greats. Laver won the calendar Grand Slam twice, in 1962 and 1969, and no male player has done it since.

“Back in the day it was not all about slams or all about records. That only started to come more and more when Pete Sampras was chasing Roy Emerson’s record (of 12 Grand Slam titles),” explains Federer.

“I feel like that’s really when the records started to become more important.”

Sampras went on to set the record at 14 majors in 2002 before Federer surpassed his record in 2009. Now, Djokovic holds the record, with 24, with Rafael Nadal sitting on 22.

Asked if he’s heard of another thing Vancouver’s famous for — the Sedin twins — Federer says yes, but it’s been a while.

“I heard of them from a long, long time ago,” he said, adding they haven’t made any plans to meet each other yet.

“I hope they’re going to come around the tennis.”