Swanky VIP club built outside Rogers Arena for Laver Cup

If you’ve walked by Rogers Arena recently, you may have noticed some new construction taking place across the street. It’s for the Laver Cup, a star-studded pro tennis event that is set to take over the home of the Vancouver Canucks next week.

Eleven of the world’s top 21 men’s tennis players will be in attendance, not to mention appearances from retired greats like Roger Federer, John McEnroe, and Bjorn Borg.

On the other side of Pat Quinn Way now sits a swanky VIP spot known as the “Rocket Club.” The temporary structure is where affluent tennis fans will wine and dine during the Laver Cup, which runs from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24.

Access to the “most premium hospitality area” at the Laver Cup is limited to those who purchase the most expensive ticket packages for all five sessions over the three-day tournament. “The ultimate view, hospitality, and VIP access available,” at the Laver Cup costs between $23,688 (baseline/row 1 seats) and $40,610 (sideline/court level seats) in Canadian dollars.

“Where guests can dine, lounge and socialize prior to and during the matches featuring a rotating chef’s menu, live cooking and premium complimentary bar service with Champagne, signature cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages,” the Laver Cup website says to describe the invitation-only Rocket Club.

There are cheaper ways to see the Laver Cup, of course. Tickets to Thursday’s open practice are just $35.40, while there are seats available for the Friday sessions for $105.

“I’m very much looking forward to Vancouver and the Laver Cup being there. Only heard great things about the city,” Federer said last month. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how the Canadian fans will be, especially with their great players coming up.”

Laver Cup rosters

Team World

Team World, which features Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, boasts an entire lineup of players ranked in the top 21 in the world.

Taylor Fritz (8)

Frances Tiafoe (11)

Tommy Paul (13)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (14)

Ben Shelton (19)

Francisco Cerundolo (21)

Alternates: Christopher Eubanks (32), Milos Raonic (320)

Captain: John McEnroe

Vice captain: Patrick McEnroe

Team Europe

Team Europe is loaded with four top-10 players, including French Open runner-up Casper Ruud of Denmark and Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Holger Rune (4)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5)

Andrey Rublev (6)

Casper Ruud (9)

Hubert Hurkacz (16)

Gael Monfils (140)

Alternate: Arthur Fils (44)

Captain: Bjorn Borg

Vice captain: Thomas Enqvist