BC news station hit hard by mass layoffs at Bell Media

BC’s media scene took a major hit on Wednesday following the news of layoffs at Bell Canada.

Here at home, that impact is being felt at CTV Vancouver Island where we are learning the station did not escape the cuts. Among those let go from the company include weather anchor Warren Dean, who shared some details on social media.

“Just got THAT call. I’m one of them. The only detail I know is that I lost my job today. I’ll post more later when I collect my thoughts,” he wrote Wednesday.

Fans were quick to show their anger over the move.

They let go of Warren Dean the meteorologist at CTV Vancouver Island. I’m stinking mad 😡😡😡 — Eléna🇨🇦☮️🐱🦋 (@Ejay74630549) June 14, 2023

It is still unclear if shows such as the 6 o’clock news will be impacted. However, there are reports that CTV Vancouver Island will retain some on-air staff members and will be making programming changes but will still be broadcasting to the region.

It comes as a destructive wildfire burns on Vancouver Island, and locals and tourists alike lean on up-to-date reporting to provide vital information regarding the highway closure.

Across the country, Bell Canada employees were told Wednesday of the news that they would now be unemployed as the company lays off 3% of the total workforce and closes or sells nine different radio stations.

Bell Media alone, which oversees stations like CTV National, lost 6% of the workforce.

In BC’s radio landscape, that has led to the closure of two radio stations on the AM dial – Vancouver’s BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 and Funny 1040.

Reaction to the end of Funny 1040 has been mixed, as it had replaced the once beloved TSN 1040, and some sports fans have taken to social media in an apparent “I told you so” over the move.

Two years ago Bell Media’s president called its Funny FM format “already proven highly successful.” Today Vancouver sports fans are saying “good riddance” to the station that replaced TSN 1040. https://t.co/2CPZaYgFsy — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 14, 2023

In an open letter, BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic said that the layoffs are in an effort to lower costs and fund new growth opportunities in a changing media environment.

