Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in BC are becoming something new

Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in BC will be turned into something new this year, with Toys”R”Us Canada nabbing locations across the province.

The company got a hold of 11 locations across the country totalling more than 300,000 square feet of retail space.

The new locations will be at Station Square in Burnaby, Columbia Square in Kamloops, and Uptown Mall In Victoria.

The Burnaby and Kamloops stores will be opening this summer, while the Victoria location will open in October.

“The acquisition of the majority of Canadian Bed Bath & Beyond locations gave us the

opportunity to open Toys”R”Us stores in new neighbourhoods across the country. Our new

locations will have an elevated in-store experience with bigger retail shops from our vendor

partners,” said Doug Putman of Putman Investments in a news release.

“Our first two dedicated Babies”R”Us stores will open in Edmonton in former buybuy Baby locations, filling a big gap left in the market when buybuy Baby closed.”

Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us Canada will be hiring 30 to 40 associates to work at each new store opening this summer.