Peyto Lake named one of the best spots to see clearest water on Earth

Canada has plenty of natural wonders, and Peyto Lake, nestled in the Alberta Rockies, has been named one of the best places to see the clearest water in the world.

Travel + Leisure rounded up places from across the globe, and only one in Canada made the cut: Peyto Lake in Banff National Park.

The gem-coloured lake is about an hour’s drive from the Banff townsite and about a two-hour drive from the Jasper townsite to its north.

The lake and Peyto Glacier were named after Bill Peyto, a renowned mountain guide and pioneer in Banff.

You can hike for around 10 minutes to the viewpoint to take pictures of the stunning lake.

If you want to avoid the crowds that will undoubtedly flock to the viewpoint, you can hike a little higher where fewer people dare venture.

Other spots to make the list include Crater Lake, Oregon; Egremnoi, Greece; and Ambergris Caye, Belize.

Another lake in Banff National Park was just named one of the most beautiful in the world, so you know a visit to Canada’s oldest national park must be in order this summer.

If you are in the province for a visit to Banff and Peyto, be sure to check out our roundup of the seven wonders of Alberta to see while on a trip. They are all dazzling!

Are you planning to visit Peyto Lake and its breathtaking water this summer? Let us know in the comments below.