I tried Beavertails for the first time and here's what I thought

When it comes to iconic Canadian snacks, Beavertails are definitely up there. The chain is about as Canadian as it gets.

Until recently, Calgary was distinctly Beavertail-less. But when the pastry chain revealed that it had finally opened its first Calgary outpost on 17th Avenue, I decided it was finally time to give it a go.

It may have been a heatwave, but I was still keen to see what all the fuss was about.

The spot specializes in pastries, which are hand-stretched in the shape of an actual beaver’s tail before being fried and topped with anything from cheesecake spread and Skor bits to banana slices and chocolate spread.

As well as the classic Beavertails, the spot also offers hot dogs wrapped in the Beavertail pastry and tons of ice cream flavours too.

Beavertails’ first YYC location was everything you’d come to expect from the chain, showcasing its Canadian roots with a mural of mountainscape and red-and-white branding.

I noticed immediately how many options there were to choose from, and being a complete Beavertail novice and someone who doesn’t have a massive sweet tooth, I was conscious of making the wrong choice.

Despite it being opening day, the staff were super knowledgeable and were able to help me narrow down my choice to the Hazel Amour, topped with a chocolate hazelnut spread (think Nutella vibes) and a dusting of icing sugar. As it was so hot, I also opted for a strawberry lemonade.

I’ll be completely honest, I was excited to try out my very first Beavertail, but I didn’t have very high expectations. I was worried the fried dough would be too oily and way too sweet for my personal taste.

However, I was pleasantly surprised. The Beavertail itself was perfectly crispy, and while it was straight out of the fryer, it wasn’t overly oily at all.

The hazelnut spread was also a good choice. It was definitely sweet and chocolatey (maybe still a little too sweet for me), but it wasn’t overpowering, as just a thin layer was spread across the pastry.

All in all, I did like the Beavertail, but I wouldn’t necessarily crave it on a regular basis. That being said, I could definitely see myself picking one up on a colder day, as I feel like it would be way more satisfying.

As for the strawberry lemonade, it was a nice little treat to cool down on a hot day as it’s frozen. But be warned, it is very sweet.

However, for those with a sweeter tooth, Beavertails is sure to be a hit.

Address: 738A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

