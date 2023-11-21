Here are more than 20 of the BEST beauty and skincare holiday gift ideas

The holiday season is a beauty lover’s dream. From gift sets galore to exclusive releases and gorgeous packaging, there’s plenty to marvel at from our fave brands.

We’ve rounded up some of the best and buzziest buys this Christmas right here.

Rhode Beauty’s Peptide Lip Tints

Hailey Bieber has done it again with her latest drop from Rhode Beauty. The model, influencer, and wife of Canadian-born Justin Bieber launched her Peptide Lip Tints earlier this fall, which now come in a gift set ($87). The hydrating lip treatment now comes in four sumptuous shades: Ribbon, Raspberry Jelly, Toast and our top pick: Espresso.

Essential Oils by Madison Charles

A healthy glow starts from the inside, and being well-rested and balanced is key. Montreal-born actress Kelly Kruger Brooks created her Madison Charles essential oil line to help with everything from better sleep, hormones, immunity, stress and more. Their formulations are nontoxic and non-GMO, and all are made with 100% pure therapeutic-grade essential oils. Our personal go-to’s are the Sleepy blend with lavender and vanilla before bed and the minty and fresh massage.

Formula Fig Memberships

A good skincare routine includes regular facials. Formula Fig’s tech-driven facials are not only effective and tailored to your skincare needs, but they’re also perfect for someone on the go with 30-45-minute treatments. The Vancouver-based company, which also has locations in Toronto, offers five membership tiers: the Rotational Core Facial Basic ($85/mo – alternate each month between an LED + Lymphatic Facial or a Hydrate + Glow Facial), Monthly Core Facial ($95/mo – a Hydrate + Glow Facial), Rotational Core Facial Advanced ($109/mo – alternate each month between a Lift + Tone Facial or a Hydrate + Glow Facial), Rotational Super Facial Ultimate ($165/mo – alternate each month between an All-In Facial or a Collagen + Texture Facial) and the Premium Flex All Access ($475/mo -flex between two signature Lift + Tone Facials and two skin educator prescribed facials). Members also get special pricing on all treatments, including injectables, complimentary oxygen serum, and more.

Rare Beauty’s Holiday Gift Sets

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has taken the makeup world by storm for a reason. The blendable and buildable formulas are easy to use for just about everyone, and this year, the popular brand has two holiday sets in its repertoire. We’re obsessing over the Blush & Glow 4-Piece Mini Set ($51), which offers minis of some of its best sellers, including the Soft Pinch blush in an exclusive new mauve plum shade called Wisdom and a soft terracotta tone dubbed Virtue.

The set also comes with the Positive Light luminizer in Magnetize — a set-exclusive light gold — and its popular rose-gold Transcend shade. There’s also the Every Day Rose Lip Oil and Lip Liner Duo ($38) for the perfect moisturized and defined pout.

Pixi Beauty’s Holiday Gift Sets

Pixi Beauty remains one of our fave affordable yet effective skincare brands, and the cute packaging doesn’t hurt, either. The UK-based company, founded by Petra Strand, has several cute holiday kits available this season. You can’t go wrong with the Glow Starter Kit ($78), which comes with three cult classic products: the Peel & Polish, Glow Tonic, and Glow sheet masks.

The Ultra Luxe Rose-Infused Skintreats Set ($130) will add a pretty dash of pink to your vanity with the gentle Rose Cream Cleanser, Rose Tonic, Rose Caviar Essence, Rose Ceramide Cream, and finally, the Rose Oil Blend.

SkinEdition’s Skincare Products

Vancouver-based TheSkinGirls now has its very own skincare line dubbed SkinEdition with three products: The SkinEdition Hyaluronic Acid & Fibroblast Growth Factor Serum ($89), Hydra Mist ($49), and The Pimple Patch ($28). The serum aims to target age-related degradation by reactivating collagen and dermal stem cell activity, which also improves the texture and elasticity of the skin. You also can’t go wrong with having The Pimple Patch in your medicine cabinet, which promises to improve the look of blemishes overnight.

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Precis Pout Liner Kit

Kylie Jenner is back with her holiday sets, but none caught our eye quite like the Holiday Precis Pout Liner Set ($48), available at Shopper’s Drug Mart. Thanks to the brand’s new pencil formula, you can expect tug-free application that doesn’t budge or smudge. Includes shades Naturally, Cinnamon, and Cocoa.

Fenty Beauty’s Glossy Posse Trio

Get Rihanna’s plump and glossy lips with her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Trio ($55) in festive, limited-edition packaging. The set includes one full-size of each of Bad Gal Riri’s formulas, including a cream, shimmer and, most popular, heat Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow. The Sephora-available gift also includes limited-edition shade Pink Dragonfly.

Valentino’s Born In Roma Pink PP

A dash of Barbiecore for your counter. Valentino’s Born In Roma Pink PP Eau De Parfum ($200) is a bright and citrusy scent with a base note of Madagascar bourbon vanilla for a sweet twist. The hot pink bottle features the designer’s signature Garavani Rockstuds for a textured look that you’ll want to leave on display. Available via Hudson’s Bay Company.

Drunk Elephant’s Mask Parade

Keep your complexion in tip-top shape with Drunk Elephant — dare we say, the brand makes fantastic self-gifts and ones for your friends and family. Our top pick is the Mask Parade ($64), which will keep skin looking far from dull and uneven thanks to three of the brands’ best masks: the T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, with AHA/BHA for resurfacing, the leave-on Bouncy Brightfacial, which clarifies uneven skin tone and dark spots, and the F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, which can rehydrate hungover and parted skin. There’s also the Day Dazzle: The Morning Kit ($128) and Wild Night: The Evening Kit ($128).

Dior’s Rouge Dior Minaudiere

For the luxury lover. Dior Beauty’s Rouge Dior Minaudiere ($370) is an exquisitely designed gold clutch that houses a classic Rouge Dior lipstick and three refills in shades an everyday nude, universally flattering pink and a velvety rosewood red. The clutch can also be repurposed to be worn over the shoulder with a chain strap or for a more formal look by hand. The lip formula is also hard to rival thanks to Dior’s unique formula that includes red peony extract to ensure long wear and helps moisturize and enhance the look of dull lips.

Shiseido’s Mens Line

Shiseido is beloved by women around the world, but the Japanese skincare brand is gaining fanfare for its male-focused line, too. The Shiseido Men Hydrating Lotion Clear ($43) is fully transparent and formulated for instant hydration sans residue. It’s also fully absorbed into the skin in three seconds, making this an easy way for the man in your life to keep your skin looking replenished and hydrated. Pairs well with the Shiseido Men Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate ($175), which was specifically reformulated for men’s needs and strengthens the skin’s inner defences.

MIFA & Co.’s Detox Cleanse Set

We’ve been obsessed with this Vancouver-born and raised brand since its launch in 2017. Co-founders/BFF duo Michelle and Fatemah aimed to create a line that promoted self-care and a spa-like experience at home, achieved through essential oil-based products that encourage deep breathing, relaxation and an opportunity to reset. Our top pick this year is the Detox Cleanse Set ($61), a combo of their signature Eucalyptus Coco Body Wash and a Dry Brush to help shed dry skin but, perhaps most importantly, boost circulation through wide, circular motions.

Bee Rx’s Anti-Aging Eye Lift Roller Serum

Bee Rx was launched with a vision to create a 100% natural and sustainable — but still science-backed — line with five ingredients. Bee venom is one of the main ingredients in the Anti-Aging Eye Lift Roller Serum ($46.99), which helps stimulate collagen to reduce wrinkles and fine lines as well as firm up skin in the sensitive eye area. If you are on the go and like instant results, this one is for you.

Lunya’s Washable Silk Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases don’t just help you get a better sleep, but they’re also proven to have skin and hair benefits. Silk is made from a natural protein fibre that can help improve the look of both by helping retain moisture. We’ve been dreaming blissfully on the Lunya Washable Silk “Good In Bed” Pillowcase ($120) in recent months. Best of all, this velvety smooth case is machine washable for easy maintenance. Also comes in a a complete bedding set with a duvet, washable silk flat sheet, and fitted sheet and the coziest eye mask ever ($75).

Dyson’s Airwrap

Dyson’s hair tools have solidified their place in the styling world since the release of the Supersonic Dryer in 2016. The Dyson Airwrap™ ($799.99) followed two years later to revolutionize how we curl and style hair and say no to heat damage for good. The Complete Long Diffuse set includes the Large round volumizing brush and Diffuser, which works to deliver volume and body while dispersing air evenly and reducing frizz. Each additional attachment is $64.99. Comes in a variety of colourways, including the neutral Copper/Nickel, signature Fuchsia/Nickel, stylish Prussian Blue/Rich Copper and Blue/Blush. Available via Dyson’s website and Best Buy.

Laneige Midnight Minis

The LANEIGE Midnight Minis Set ($26) available at Sephora is the perfect stocking stuffer. The limited-edition set guarantees soft and hydrated lips thanks to the brand’s signature Lip Sleeping Mask formulas in five flavours: Berry, Sweet Candy, Mango, Mint Choco, and the nostalgic Gummy Bear. This lip mask has become a cult product for a reason!

e.l.f. Cosmetics x Jennifer Coolidge’s Lip Collection

We’re calling it: e.l.f. Cosmetics x Jennifer Coolidge is the beauty collab of the year. The White Lotus icon (who is well-known to millennials for an array of 90s and 00s roles) lent her signature pout to e.l.f. for her very own “Dirty Pillows” collection. The full-set ($32) comes in a satin-lined box with O FACE Satin Lipstick in Jennifer’s custom shade Dirty Pillows, Lip Plumping Gloss in custom shade Swollen, Cream Glide Lip Liner in custom shade Fill Frontal and the Lips Are the Mirror to Your Soul Mirror to check it all out at the end.

withinUs Collagen

This Canadian-born, women-led company wants to educate consumers on the powerful benefits of collagen — which can be everything from improved skincare and nails but also supporting healthier joints and pain. The withinUs Natural Health Collagen comes in a jar with 56 servings ($64.95) or stick packs ($79.95) for easy, daily consumption. The brand’s wellness lattes have also piqued our interest, particularly the Chai Glow ($39.95).

Keys Soulcare’s Skin + Soul Set

Alicia Keys is revered for her incredible skin, inspiring the singer to start her very own line in 2021. The Skin + Soul Skincare Starter Set ($105) is the perfect gift item to introduce yourself or a loved one to the easy-to-use line, which comes beautifully packed in amethyst-inspired purple glass bottles. The set includes its essential items like the Golden Cleanser, Skin Transformation Cream, Be Luminous Exfoliator and Harmony Mask.

Céla’s Seed To Skin Collection

Turn your bathroom into your very own Hammam with Céla’s Seed to Skin Collection ($68) by Celine Tadrissi. The Toronto-based owner of Hammam by Céla brings a slice of the traditional Turkish experience to North America with her beautiful products, including the signature Seed to Skin Scrub. Also rounding out the gift set are the rich Crème Rose and Crème Violette.

Jamie Makeup’s Blighlighter & Multieye Masks

This blush-highlighter combo has been having a moment on TikTok. Dubbed the “Blighlighter” ($47) by celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenburg, this hybrid cheek product is as simple as dabbing, blending and duh, glowing. No brush is needed for this on-the-go product.

We’re also into the eco-friendly take on Jamie Makeup’s reusable multi-eye masks ($38.78) that also double as protectors from fallout. Simply apply your undereye cream or serum, and place the patches over top to get the most out of your pricey products.