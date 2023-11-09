Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or want to refresh your beauty routine, there’s no better place to stock up on products than the Estée Lauder warehouse sale.

Supported by the Premium Retail Group, the Estée Lauder warehouse will be open to the public from Thursday, November 23 to Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

For four days only, you’ll be able to buy discounted products from brands like MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, TooFaced, Bobbi Brown, and more. We’re talking 50% off or better!

It’s a prime opportunity to replenish your supply of makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrances. The event is free to attend and doesn’t require pre-registration. Simply show up, and be prepared to shop ‘til you drop.

The Estée Lauder warehouse sale happens just once a year, so don’t miss out! For more information, head to the Premium Retail Group website to learn more.

When: Thursday, November 23 to Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Exhibition Hall A — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver.

Time: