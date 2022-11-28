Beauty gift sets are synonymous with the holiday season. Whether you have a makeup lover or skincare guru in your life — or just someone that wants to look and feel their best — we’ve rounded up some of the best options right here.

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Vault

Kylie Jenner is known for her infamous lips, which can partly be credited to her incredible lipstick and gloss formulas. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister also knows how to deliver on a holiday gift set, and our fave has to be the The Liquid Lipstick & High Gloss Vault ($191) which contains four Matte Liquid Lipsticks, a Velvet Liquid Lipstick (even better than the original, trust us), and four High Glosses for any kind of mood.

There’s a shade for any holiday look and beyond. On the more budget friendly side, you can’t go wrong with the item that put Ky on the map: her Matte Lip Kit which includes a liquid lipstick and liner duo available this year in two new festive shades: O’Deer (Rose Nude) and Dashing (Classic Red), each for $41. Both available at Shopper’s Drug Mart.

Om Organics Pure Glow Holiday Mini Face Set

Om Organics is a clean skincare brand that’s handcrafted at their own apothecary in Invermere, BC. The entire line is made with high concentrated herbal ingredients that deliver results while still being gentle on the skin, along with being paraben, sulfate, and gluten free.

The Canadian-born company put together some of their top sellers in the Pure Glow Holiday Mini Face Set ($64), which includes their cleansing balm, calming mist and nourishing cream to combat dry winter weather.

Oribe’s Holiday Gift Sets

The online beauty community swears by all things Oribe. Founded by late celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales, the brand has continued to evolve to honor his legacy. This season, Oribe (pronounced Or-bay) has several gift sets on the docket this year, including the Style & Refresh Hair Set ($95) that comes in a limited edition box featuring artwork by Kohei Kyomori and comes with a full size and travel size Dry Texturizing Spray as well as the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo.

Another fave is the #OribeObsessedKit ($65) that includes the Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner. Both available at Sephora.

Valmont’s ‘Holidays In Neverland’ Advent Calendar

Every beauty gift needs a #splurge item and this one is, without a doubt, ours. When it comes to skincare, you can’t get any more indulgent than Maison Valmont — especially their gorgeous Holidays in Neverland Advent Calendar ($480).

The Swiss-born brand counts down to Christmas with twelve days of their most beloved products, including their legendary moisturizing cream, l’Elixir des Glaciers and Eye Instant stress Relieving Mask. Available online at LaMaisonValmont.com, and in-store at Holt Renfrew and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Truly Lifestyle Brand’s Vitamin C Serum & Sheet Masks

Vancouver’s Alexandria MacFarlane started Truly Lifestyle Brand to help others feel beautiful from the inside out. This up-and-coming local brand has two faves that make for perfect stocking stuffers: the first is the their best-selling Truly Brightening Vitamin C serum ($34) which corrects and brightens complexion.

The Truly Radiant Anti-Aging Sheet Masks ($18) are also a no-brainer for any guy or gal on your list who wants to instantly reset the look of their skin. The masks use a blend of Swertia Chirayita and 7 different amino acid chains to get skin looking firmer and brighter.

eos holiday

Treat yourself or a loved one to all the hydration essentials from eos with Candy Cane Lip Balm Trio ($13.99), Hand Cream Trio ($16.99), and holiday Lip Balm Duos x2 ($8.99) featuring all festive flavours like Candy Cane Swirl, Pink Champagne, and Raspberry Cloud.

Best of all, these babies won’t break the bank and are great gifts for family stocking stuffers, pals, co-workers and beyond.

Chanel’s Fragrances

Chanel’s fragrances are iconic for a reason. While some of the old classics, like No. 5, stand true to the test of time, the brand has also introduced a slew of modern scents like Gabrielle (essence, $137- $193), which also comes in a hair mist ($74).

The famed French house has also added a delectable line up of other scented items that are perfect for gift giving, including the gorgeous No. 5 soaps ($113) and Chance bath tablets ($86). All available at Holt Renfrew.

Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum

Boost your skin’s visible resilience to everyday life stressors and get smoother texture, a visible glow, restored bounce, and reduced look of wrinkles with Fresh’s Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum ($104).

Resilient skin is skin that functions at its full potential—with better working bioenergetic systems to fight everyday life stressors (lack of sleep, stress, and poor diet) that lead to signs of aging.

Beautycounter’s Going Places Makeup Kit

Get a fresh-faced look in no time with the ultra-giftable limited-edition Going Places Makeup Kit by Beautycounter ($55). First, illuminate the eyes with their best-selling and super-buildable Lid Glow Cream Shadow in Solar, a new and exclusive shade.

Next, add a swipe of the Think Big-All-In-One Mascara—made mini—for instant lift, lash, and volume, using a blend of lash-care conditioners for longer, fuller, stronger-looking lashes. Finish with a swipe of the best-selling Mini Beyond Gloss in Lotus Shimmer, a new limited-edition shade sweetened with responsibly sourced vanilla.

Body Oil by Maater Cosmetics

Maater Cosmetics face and body oils are formulated and packaged by human hands in Vancouver, Canada, Earth. Their female founders and formulators create functional cosmetics that provide nourishment while also delivering an effortlessly alien look. Using active plant-based ingredients and pure essential oils, the formulas host a variety of benefits like improving skin elasticity, reducing inflammation and softening the skin.

The Maater Cosmetics BETA Radiating Body Oil ($60) is full of antioxidants that help to purify the skin, improve the look of fine lines and stretch marks, improve the skin’s elasticity and deeply moisturize while leaving your skin illuminated. Made with active plant-based ingredients and organic pure essential oils. No toxins, no fillers, no synthetics, and no artificial colours or fragrances.

St. Tropez Tanning Kit

Get your glow on before a holiday getaway with St. Tropez. The Purity Tanning Waters Mini Kit ($35) is ultra-lightweight and hydrating, allowing you to achieve a natural, golden tan instantaneously.

Simply apply the Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water and then spritz the Purity Face Mist under or over makeup; there’s no need to rinse off. The formula subtly develops over four to eight hours into a natural, streak-free golden tan that will last for days. Available at Shopper’s Drug Mart.

VICHY LiftActif Supreme Night Cream Holiday Kit

For the mom or aunt on your list who’s obsessed with keeping wrinkles at bay.

Vichy is back with their annual holiday gift sets, including the VICHY LiftActif Supreme Night Cream Holiday Kit ($55.95) that includes their best anti-aging products, including the holy grail LiftActiv Supreme Night and Supreme Day creams, as well as the H.A. Wrinkle Filler and Supreme Minéral 89 Luxury Format.

Diptyque Eau Rose Gift Set

For the bougie friend on the list. Diptyque Eau Rose Gift set ($236) is an introduction (or perhaps it’s already your pals fave scene from the iconic French brand) to the their signature Eau Rose scent with the 45ml Hand Cream and the 30ml Hair Mist.

Both are exquisitely packaged in a gorgeous deep blue gift bag accented with letters and stars. The brands’ candles are also a gift anyone will be delighted by.

Regimen Lab’s Skincare Kit

We love our Canadian-born brands here at Daily Hive. Torontonians may already know Regimen Lab, which is a scientist-based skincare company with the philosophy of making skincare more accessible.

The company curated their best products with their Skincare Kit ($174) which includes their ceramide based C.R.E.A.M., foaming cleanser, Vitamin X antioxidant serum, hydrating Wave serum and brightening Level serum.

Toothpaste Gift Set by Marvis

We’re all about elevating everyday goods, and toothpaste might be at the top of that list.

The ever-popular Marvis set aims at reinventing the art of tooth brushing with their holiday gift set that includes seven adorable mini tubes ($36) with flavours including Jasmin, Cinnamon, Classic Strong, Aquatic, Amarelli Licorice, Ginger and Whitening. Available at Holt Renfrew.

Herbivore’s Holiday Gift Sets

Herbivore is a ‘gram and TikTok fave for a reason (first of all, the stunning packaging looks gorgeous on any vanity). This year, the Seattle-based company has put together a slew of gift-sets, including the Radical Retinals Wrinkle Smoothing Set ($97.68) with a bakuchiol based retinol alternative including their Moon Fruit Serum, Moon Dew Eye Cream and Phoenix Oil.

Drybar’s Double Shot Dryer

Get your hair looking like a fresh blowout in one go with Drybar’s Double Shot Dryer ($205). This innovative hair tool combines a round brush and blow dryer with a 2.4″ oval shaped barrel to get a smooth and shiny finish. This baby will cut your hair styling time way down as you can step out of the shower, towel dry, apply your usual products and get styling. Also includes ionic technology to cut down on frizz.

Also comes as part of the Double Shot Jackpot gift set (also $205) with two hair clips, Hot Toddy Heat Protectant, Detox Dry Shampoo and the Money Maker Flexible Hold Hairspray. Available at Nordstrom and Sephora.

Valentino Beauty’s Sets & Mascara

Valentino is the latest luxury brand to make the foray into beauty. The divine products are all beautifully packaged in the Italian label’s signature gold V-Logo and bright red casing. Get a holiday ready pout with the Lipstick Wardrobe ($194) that includes one refillable lipstick and four additional refills in varied finishes including their satin, velvet matte and more.

Their Magnificent Smudgeproof Volumizing Mascara ($42) is another buzzy item from the brand thanks to the soft-fiber brush and light creamy formula.

Rare Beauty’s Soft Pink Blush

Selena Gomez has revolutionized the beauty industry with her easy to wear and blend products that are all about enhancing natural beauty.

Her liquid Soft Pinch Blushes ($39) are now available in a holiday-ready gift set with three tones, including the mauve maroon Truth, cool pink Happy and soft neutral pink Encourage. Available at Sephora.

Fenty Beauty’s Eye Palette & Gift Sets

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is known for some of the best pigments in the game, especially when it comes to the eyeshadows. The portable Snap Shadows Mix & Match ($36) come with six shades, ranging from mattes to shimmer, and are easy to travel with.

The bricks can also snap into place with the other palettes for your own custom combo. Fenty also has plenty of limited edition holiday items, including the Mini Baby Waste Fluid Freestyle Highlighter Duo ($28) for the ultimate RiRi inspired glow.

OGX Shampoo & Conditioner

Don’t let the affordable price tag on this duo fool you. OGX’s Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco shampoo ($11.49) and conditioner ($11.49) will get your hair back to being healthy and luscious as it works against heat (read: blow dryers, straighteners and the lot) and winter damage.

The formulas are sulfate and paraben free, and works to strengthen hair and maintain shine. Available at Shopper’s Drug Mart.

Belif’s Moisturizing Bomb Home & Away Set

This holiday set from Belif includes a two-pack of a belif cult-favourite product, Moisturizing bomb face moisturizer to lock in moisture for 26 hours.

This ultra-hydrating set comes with a full-size 50ml jar and a travel-size 25ml jar ($55). Available at Sephora.

Freck Beauty’s Best of Freck Holiday Duo

This holiday season, cozy up by the fire and embrace cottage core with faux freckles and fluttery lashes — both part of the Best of Freck Holiday Duo ($32).The TikTok-beloved brand has packaged up their LashRocket Mascara, which is rich in peptide to improve lashes over time, as well as the universally beloved Freck OG to deliver natural, faux-looking freckles.

The brand also recently dropped their hydrating, Makeout Club Soft Blur Lipsticks ($31) for the gal pal that’s lippy obsessed.

Niyama’s R&R Bath Soaks

With the weather getting colder, there is nothing better than a warm, relaxing bath after a long day!

Niyama’s Achy Achy Bath Soak ($28) will have your sore muscles feeling brand new again with the help of Dead Sea Salts and Magnesium Flakes; and if you want to feel soothed and relaxed just in time for bedtime, Niyama’s Sleep Like Buddha Bath Soak will do the job thanks to the lavender and chamomile essential oils.