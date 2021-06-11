Much-loved bakery Beaucoup is officially launching its new plant-based line of pastries later this month, but first, they’ve got a pre-launch event worth paying attention to.

The Fir Street staple will be offering patrons a chance to taste their new treats at a one-day pop-up at Arc’teryx Kitsilano (2033 W 4th Ave) on June 13 starting at noon.

The best part? The first 50 guests get FREE packs of goodies.

Even if you aren’t one of the lucky 50 who get the freebie, you can still purchase the new collection that day before it hits the South Granville bakery.

Pastries include an Almond Coconut Cruffin, PBJ Sandwich Cookie, and the “Eye of the Tiger” Box, aka six chocolate bonbons.

So there you have it, you can head to the one-day pop-up at Arc’teryx Kitsilano to get your first taste, or head to Beaucoup Bakery and get these plant-based treats once they officially launch on June 25.