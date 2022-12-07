Three's a crowd: Bear trio frolics in Port Moody yard (VIDEO)

A Port Moody family woke up to a very unusual sight on Sunday morning: not one, not two, but three bears play-wrestling in their backyard.

The family tells Daily Hive they’ve had bears in their College Park backyard over the last two years, but never three at once. They shared an adorable video online, and it’s received a lot of attention.

The video begins with two bears sniffing each other, before a third approaches and the trio begins play wrestling.

“We’ve encountered bears in our parking lot, and our strata is very vigilant keeping all garbage cans closed, so we are all a bit confused why these guys are still out and about,” Mr. Schwartz, who declined to share his first name, told Daily Hive.

The bears are apparently not aggressive and will run away if a human makes noise — although he’s not sure why they’re out this late in the year.