NewsPets & AnimalsCuratedOutdoors

Three's a crowd: Bear trio frolics in Port Moody yard (VIDEO)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Dec 7 2022, 5:05 pm
Three's a crowd: Bear trio frolics in Port Moody yard (VIDEO)
blackbread86/Reddit

A Port Moody family woke up to a very unusual sight on Sunday morning: not one, not two, but three bears play-wrestling in their backyard.

The family tells Daily Hive they’ve had bears in their College Park backyard over the last two years, but never three at once. They shared an adorable video online, and it’s received a lot of attention.

The video begins with two bears sniffing each other, before a third approaches and the trio begins play wrestling.

“We’ve encountered bears in our parking lot, and our strata is very vigilant keeping all garbage cans closed, so we are all a bit confused why these guys are still out and about,” Mr. Schwartz, who declined to share his first name, told Daily Hive.

The bears are apparently not aggressive and will run away if a human makes noise — although he’s not sure why they’re out this late in the year.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.