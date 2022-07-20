NewsCrime

Vulnerable senior hit with bear spray while walking on East Hastings (PHOTOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jul 20 2022, 9:59 pm
Vulnerable senior hit with bear spray while walking on East Hastings (PHOTOS)
Debbie Hellion and the Apocalypse/YouTube

An elderly woman is recovering after she was hit with bear spray while walking along East Hastings Monday night.

Vancouver police say the woman, who lives in social housing in the area, was walking in the curb lane as the sidewalk was “impassible from debris.”

She was caught in the crossfire of a fight between two men when one of them pulled out the bear spray.

The spray struck the woman and officers nearby were flagged down to help.

YouTube screenshot/Debbie Hellion and the Apocalypse

Police called Vancouver Fire to give first aid to the woman.

While bear spray causes extreme discomfort and irritation, police say the woman was not seriously injured.

YouTube screenshot/Debbie Hellion and the Apocalypse

The man who reportedly used the bear spray was arrested, police say.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.