Two teens arrested after father and son bear-sprayed in East Vancouver

On Saturday, May 14, a couple of teens aged 13 and 17 were arrested, according to police.

They are alleged to have assaulted a father and a son in the evening with bear spray by Nanaimo Station. Then, after the assault, they are alleged to have made racist comments.

Both were taken to jail, and weapons, assault, and breach charges are being considered.

The Vancouver Police Department tweeted out meagre details of the incident on Sunday, May 15.

Daily Hive has reached out to VPD for more information and will update this story.

More to come…