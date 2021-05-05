No new deaths as number of new COVID-19 cases in BC drops below 600

British Columbia health officials announced 572 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincially recorded case count to 132,925.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 362 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 22 in the Island Health region, 57 in the Interior Health region, and 13 in the Northern Health region.

There are 6,877 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, although the province noted that “due to incomplete data, the number of people under public health monitoring and self-isolation requirements has not been included in today’s report.”

Of the active cases, 481 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 161 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,597 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 1,943,230 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 93,656 of which are second doses.

A total of 124,252 people who tested positive have recovered.