Bear rips through tents and forces closure of BC campsite

A food-conditioned bear which ripped into three tents has caused has caused BC Parks to close a popular park and campground.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, it has set up a trap to capture the bear after it ripped into tents at French Beach Park in Vancouver Island, “one of which was also occupied.”

“The bear has tried to gain access to an occupied vehicle,” BC COS said.

The park was closed due to the “immediate safety risk” the food-conditioned bear posed so, “Based on the bear’s behavior, it’s not a suitable candidate for relocation and will be euthanized once captured,” BC COS added.

The park closed Wednesday and will remain so until Sunday, July 30, while the BC COS and BC Parks monitor the situation.

“BC Parks will closely monitor the situation and hope to reopen the park to visitors by Monday, July 31,” it reads on the BC Parks site.

“The closure was implemented to protect the public from the imminent threat that the bear presented. The closure also provided space for the officers to manage the situation safely,” a statement from BC Parks to the media reads.

If it’s possible and safe to open earlier, BC Parks said it may do so.

Campers who made reservations and are impacted by the closure will be contacted and receive an automatic refund for cancelled nights.

China Beach and Goldstream Provincial Parks are 100% occupied, so folks will not be able to set up camp there. However, park staff will give visitors other suggestions for possible camping locations.

“BC Parks does not take these management decisions lightly and regrets the impact this closure has had on vacationers at this busy time. Visitor safety is of utmost importance in these potentially high-risk situations.”