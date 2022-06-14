NewsPets & Animals

Golden Ears park completely closed due to aggressive bear

Megan Devlin
Jun 14 2022, 5:40 pm
Pierre Leclerc/Shutterstock

Golden Ears Provincial Park has completely closed for two days while conservation officers try to track down a habituated black bear.

The park closed Tuesday morning and will reopen on Thursday, June 16 at 4 pm.

“The bear has been getting into attractants within the campground, as well as accessing numerous vehicles in the area to gain garbage and food,” an update on the park’s website says. “In one incident, the bear attempted to walk through an open trailer door while people were inside.”

Last week the Gold Creek campground in Golden Ears had to be closed while conservation officers places traps in hopes of catching the bear. That wasn’t successful, and now the whole park is being closed for 48 hours.

BC Parks urged hikers and campers to secure their food to as not to attract bears.

