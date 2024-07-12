Bear absolutely destroys car in Metro Vancouver driveway

A Metro Vancouver car owner is going to have a tough time explaining their latest claim to ICBC.

Coquitlam RCMP posted to X on Thursday, July 11, about a unique incident they were called out to resolve.

“Today, officers were called to rescue a black bear locked inside a car. After a door was accidentally left unlocked, the bear wreaked havoc on the interior. Officers broke a window to set the bear free.”

Photos on social media show the Toyota Yaris with a smashed rear window to help the bear return to the wild.

However, a photo of the interior of the vehicle shows the dashboard, door panels, and the ceiling of the car torn to shreds and smashed to pieces.

“Let’s all be ‘bear smart’ to help prevent these wild encounters,” added Coquitlam RCMP, adding a link to a Government of BC website with tips on what to do if you encounter a bear.

Members of the public expressed their gratitude that the bear was unharmed and also used it as a reminder to be careful with other animals in their vehicles.

Yikes! 😱 Glad the bear is ok — iapgovgurl 🇨🇦❤️🇺🇦❤️🇮🇱 (@iapgovgurl) July 11, 2024

&

People need to stop locking their pets in hot cars — DP (@damo_tron) July 11, 2024

Coquitlam RCMP also posted about an upcoming fundraiser called “Cram the Cruiser,” in which the public is encouraged to stuff the police vehicle full of non-perishable food.

The name of the official mascot of the RCMP? Safety Bear.

This summer, let’s come together and contribute to those in need 💛 In Support of @SHARESociety, help us “Cram the Cruiser” with food or cash donations with the help of @TransitPolice. We look forward to seeing you on July 25th!#CramtheCruiser #GiveBack #FoodDrive pic.twitter.com/QvqUNcfMCF — Coquitlam RCMP (@cqrcmp) July 11, 2024

Of course, remember not to leave food in your own vehicles because it just might invite unwelcome visitors.