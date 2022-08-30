BC liquor employees pause strike as bargaining resumes

The BC General Employees’ Union announced Tuesday it’s halted job action as a sign of good faith because bargaining talks have resumed.

That’s good news for customers in BC trying to buy alcohol in cannabis — the strike led to severe supply shortages this month.

BCGEU said it’s ended the overtime ban for BC Liquor employees and it’s clearing picket lines at BC Liquor Distribution Branch Locations.

The picket lines at distribution centres meant alcohol and cannabis products couldn’t be distributed to stores for customers. Shelves in many liquor stores were bare of premium alcohol as well as seltzers this month.

Although BC has private liquor stores which were unaffected by the overtime ban, the picket lines impacted all legal cannabis dispensaries in the province.

In Vancouver, many weed shops posted notices of shortened hours and limited customers’ purchases. In some instances, stores had to cut staff hours or let them go due to a lack of product.

BCGEU said it will continue to meet with the BC Public Service Agency this week and it’s hoping to finalize a tentative agreement.

The union has been fighting for a cost of living adjustment for its members as workers struggle with soaring inflation.