BCCDC urging caution as we see an increase in parasite infections

Aug 4 2023, 6:09 pm
The BC Centre for Disease Control is encouraging folks to thoroughly wash their produce after seeing an increase in Cyclospora infections.

The infection, called Cyclosporiasis, is caused by a parasite, Cyclosporacayetanensis, that causes a diarrheal illness that is not usually serious but can persist for weeks. So far this year, there have been 43 cases of Cyclospora infections in the province.

“Cyclospora causes gastrointestinal illness with common symptoms of diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and occasionally fever,” says the BCCDC. “Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.”

The BCCDC says the best way to prevent gastrointestinal illness at home is to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables.

Cyclospora

Often, most cases of Cyclospora in the province are travel related. The parasite is commonly found in subtropical areas like Mexico, India, and Southeast Asia. But in the spring and summer months, there is an increase in non-travel-related Cyclospora illnesses.

Consumption of contaminated, imported raw produce can cause infection, especially leafy greens, herbs, and berries. Thankfully, locally-grown produce isn’t known to carry Cyclospora.

At least nine of the total 43 cases in the province have been locally acquired, and public health authorities are investigating the cases to determine a possible source of infection.

Reducing the risk

The BCCDC shared its tips for reducing the risk of Cyclospora and other gastrointestinal infections, including:

  • Washing your hands thoroughly before handling food
  • Wash fruits and vegetables as thoroughly as possible before eating them
  • Cook fruits and vegetables when possible

These are the imported foods you can take precautions with:

Vegetables

  • broccoli
  • lettuce
  • cabbage
  • celery
  • peas
  • snap peas
  • cucumbers
  • carrots
  • green onions

Fresh herbs

  • basil
  • cilantro

Berries

  • cherries
  • raspberries
  • blackberries

For more information on Cyclospora, you can visit the BCCDC website. To keep up on the latest updates to the investigation into the infection, you can see the public health notice.

