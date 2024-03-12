BC's wine industry needs your help, here are six ways to support

BC’s wine industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, including the global pandemic, back-to-back record winter deep freezes, and annual wildfires.

These events have impacted grape yields, production, and the overall viability of wineries across the region. Consumers can play a crucial role in supporting the BC wine industry during these challenging times.

Here are the top six ways you can make a difference.

Buy BC wine

One of the most direct ways to support the BC wine industry is by purchasing local wines. Look for the BC VQA (Vintners Quality Alliance) symbol on the bottle, which indicates that the wine is made from 100% BC-grown grapes. By choosing BC wines, you’re not only supporting local businesses, but also helping to sustain the region’s wine industry.

Visit the Okanagan

The Okanagan Valley is the heart of the BC wine industry, home to many world-class wineries. Visiting the Okanagan allows you to experience the beauty of the region, taste a wide variety of wines, and directly support local wineries through purchases and tours. Many wineries also offer dining options, making it a perfect destination for food and wine enthusiasts.

Join your favourite winery’s wine club

Many BC wineries offer wine clubs that provide members with exclusive access to wines, events, and discounts. By joining a wine club, you can develop a closer relationship with your favourite winery and provide it with a steady source of income. Plus, you’ll get to enjoy unique wines that aren’t available to the general public.

Attend winery events

Winery events such as tastings, tours, wine pairing dinners, and festivals are not only enjoyable, but are also essential for the BC wine industry. These events help to promote local wines, attract tourists, and generate revenue for wineries. By attending winery events, you’re showing your financial support while also helping to create a vibrant and sustainable wine culture in BC.

Give the gift of wine

Whether it’s for a special occasion or just to show appreciation, giving the gift of BC wine is another great way to support the industry. Many wineries offer gift cards, gift packs and customizable options, making it easy to find the ideal gift for any wine lover. By giving BC wine as a gift, you’re supporting local businesses while sharing the unique flavours of the region with others.

Spread the BC wine word

Help spread awareness of your favourite BC wineries by promoting them on social media. Write a positive review, recommend them to friends and followers, and post photos of your favourite spots to enjoy BC wine.

