Hot soup thrown in Vancouver convenience store leads to assault with weapon charge

A suspected shoplifter is facing an assault with a weapon charge after allegedly throwing hot soup in the face of a Vancouver convenience store worker.

The Vancouver Police Department said the incident happened Sunday night at a downtown store. The male suspect was apparently carrying a cup of instant noodles and apparently threw it at the 70-year-old worker. The hot liquid hit her face and clothes.

The suspect fled, but officers arrested him nearby after a witness called 911.

The suspect is now facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and theft. He appeared in court Monday and is now released on bail.

Daily Hive has asked police for more details, including the location of the convenience store.