How BC weather could be impacted by the coldest December in Siberia since 1984

Siberia is experiencing its coldest December since 1984, and BC could feel the effects of that frigid air and cold weather through the magic of the weather.

This weekend, a ridge will be building across western Alaska, which The Weather Network suggests could impact BC.

The Weather Network states that the backside of that ridge could make the “perfect conduit to rush the cold air across British Columbia and the Prairies.”

According to The Weather Network, some of the worst cold snaps in Canada’s history are due to cold Siberian air. The weather agency calls it the “coldest air on earth.”

The last time it was this cold in Siberia was 2008, and The Weather Network reminds us that it did indeed impact the West Coast.

“Just ask those living in Vancouver and western Canada about December 2008. Siberian air is the real deal, so planning should begin for contingencies and those most at risk.”

Pictures of the weather pattern make it look like an arrow from a freezing bow is being shot at Vancouver from Siberia.

A blocking pattern set to take shape next week could potentially trap the cold air, pinning it south.

This interesting weather pattern could also worsen potential snowfall across the West Coast.

“Some of the most memorable snow events in Canadian history have tapped into similar setups and delivered mind-numbing amounts of snow.”

It seems like the coldest of this potential cold snap will arrive sometime next week, with temperatures feeling nearly -10˚C on Wednesday, December 21. Regardless, it would be best if you prepared for temperatures that feel freezing or well below it next week.

Do you have a cold weather and snow contingency plan after snowmageddon last month? Let us know in the comments.