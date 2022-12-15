NewsWeather

Vancouverites greeted with stunning purple-ish sunrise (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Dec 15 2022, 5:39 pm
@fernauata/Twitter

Sunrises really feel like they’re having a better-late-than-never mentality in Vancouver.

The sun is certainly rising late these days — 8:01 am today, to be exact — but when it arrived, it was simply stunning.

The eastern sky lit up orange and purple over Vancouver today, and many residents couldn’t help but snap a photo of the morning colours.

“What a sunrise this morning. I‘ll take these clear, crisp fall and winter days anytime over endless rain,” City Councillor Peter Meizner said.

 

