Vancouverites greeted with stunning purple-ish sunrise (PHOTOS)

Sunrises really feel like they’re having a better-late-than-never mentality in Vancouver.
The sun is certainly rising late these days — 8:01 am today, to be exact — but when it arrived, it was simply stunning.
The eastern sky lit up orange and purple over Vancouver today, and many residents couldn’t help but snap a photo of the morning colours.
What a sunrise this morning. I‘ll take these clear, crisp fall and winter days anytime over endless rain. pic.twitter.com/gIV9lfBfvm
“What a sunrise this morning. I‘ll take these clear, crisp fall and winter days anytime over endless rain,” City Councillor Peter Meizner said.
Good morning. Sunrise from the bedroom window in #ClaytonHeights #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/LeaE4exknC
Vancouver this morning.#Vancouver #sunrise @ChrisKnight @ZealandEarly @DailyHiveVan @Snugbucket @jetcitystar @AlasdairGold pic.twitter.com/N73cgjTnYW
Vancouver’s sunrise today was 👌 #nofilter pic.twitter.com/PB3CLIXQsC
