Vancouverites greeted with stunning purple-ish sunrise (PHOTOS)

Sunrises really feel like they’re having a better-late-than-never mentality in Vancouver.

The sun is certainly rising late these days — 8:01 am today, to be exact — but when it arrived, it was simply stunning.

The eastern sky lit up orange and purple over Vancouver today, and many residents couldn’t help but snap a photo of the morning colours.

What a sunrise this morning. I‘ll take these clear, crisp fall and winter days anytime over endless rain. pic.twitter.com/gIV9lfBfvm — Peter Meiszner 裴智勵/裴智励 (@PeterMeiszner) December 15, 2022

“What a sunrise this morning. I‘ll take these clear, crisp fall and winter days anytime over endless rain,” City Councillor Peter Meizner said.