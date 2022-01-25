Mom, baby assaulted by stranger at crosswalk in Surrey

More than a month after a woman and her one-year-old baby were apparently assaulted in Newton, Surrey RCMP are pleading with witnesses to come forward.

Mounties say this incident happened as the woman and her baby waited to cross a street near 7474 120th Street in Surrey.

In a release, the RCMP say the man charged in connection with the assault wasn’t known to the woman and “allegedly uttered threats and then assaulted the mother and child.”

Bystanders held the man down until police arrived and arrested him around 11:17 am on December 15.

The mother and her child did not sustain any serious injuries, but they have suffered from emotional distress because of the incident.

The suspect has been held in custody and a report has been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service.

While the troubling incident took place over a month ago, RCMP are releasing this information to the public as they are working on a new investigational lead.

Police believe that there were witnesses to the incident who have yet to provide a statement. Surrey RCMP are hoping those individuals come forward, and call 604-599-0502.