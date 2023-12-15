NewsCurated

Making the honours list: BC university ranked among top schools in the world

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Dec 15 2023, 12:16 am
Making the honours list: BC university ranked among top schools in the world
Yet another ranking is putting universities in British Columbia at the top of its extensive list of the best schools in the world. 

A new ranking from Research.com accumulated a list of 1,000 universities. 

The University of British Columbia was listed as one of the top 25 schools in the world. UBC ranked 23rd place in the world and second in all of Canada, following the University of Toronto. 

U of T also ranked in the 10th spot compared to universities worldwide.  

Simon Fraser University also made the list, ranked 17th in Canada and 298 in the world. The University of Victoria came in 18th place in the country and 318 in the world. 

The data collected by Research.com for this list was gathered from Microsoft Academic Graph in 2022. 

“Position in our global university ranking is based on a sum of H-index values of all leading scientists associated with that university,” it reads on the site. 

