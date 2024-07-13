Jaw-dropping "tree house" in BC sold for just over $2 million
One BC house has taken the typical picture of a tree house to the next level.
According to West Coast Modern, the real estate company that listed the property, the jaw-dropping home in West Vancouver is the perfect blend of “indoor and outdoor living.”
It was initially listed at $2,250,000 and sold for only $60,000 under the asking price on July 11, with a final sale of $2,190,000.
The property is located along the mountainside in Lions Bay and is surrounded by a lush forest. It spans four floors in a “graceful descent” and boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Originally designed by Hassell/Griblin associates in 1974, the residence has an experimental infrastructure that is “focused on vertical, voluminous structures often set on unbuildable, difficult sites.”
However, a recent expansion by D’Arcy Jones Architects has elevated the property by combining the historical design with more contemporary West Coast features. This includes a stunning studio and patio expansion, the perfect place to work from home while also taking in the incredible views of Howe Sound.
We’re sure the new owners will thoroughly enjoy the views and tranquillity this 2,317-square-foot tree house has to offer.