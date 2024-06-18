BC Transit boosts summer service from ferry terminal to Victoria
Jun 18 2024, 9:01 pm
As the summer season heats up, BC Transit is meeting the rising demand for transportation. To better serve travellers this summer, additional trips will be added to the Route 70 Swartz Bay to downtown Victoria line.
Starting July 1, new southbound express trips will be introduced, offering a quicker journey by bypassing Sidney.
A few routes will be cancelled this summer, including Route 17 and trips on routes that serve kindergarten to Grade 12 school times.
BC Transit also made adjustments to routes around Greater Victoria.
See them below.
Routes with adjusted trip times:
- 46: Dockyard/Westhills
- 52: Colwood Exch/Bear Mountain
- 63: Otter Point
- 64: Langford Exch/Sooke via E Sooke and Beecher Bay
- 75: Saanichton/Royal Oak/Downtown
- 87: Saanichton/Sidney via Dean Park
- 88: Airport/Sidney
Routes with minor seasonal adjustments:
- 6: Royal Oak Exchange/Downtown
- 14: Vic General/UVic
- 61: Sooke/Langford/Downtown