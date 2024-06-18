BC Transit boosts summer service from ferry terminal to Victoria

As the summer season heats up, BC Transit is meeting the rising demand for transportation. To better serve travellers this summer, additional trips will be added to the Route 70 Swartz Bay to downtown Victoria line.

Starting July 1, new southbound express trips will be introduced, offering a quicker journey by bypassing Sidney.

A few routes will be cancelled this summer, including Route 17 and trips on routes that serve kindergarten to Grade 12 school times.

BC Transit also made adjustments to routes around Greater Victoria.

See them below. For more details, click here.

Routes with adjusted trip times:

46: Dockyard/Westhills

52: Colwood Exch/Bear Mountain

63: Otter Point

64: Langford Exch/Sooke via E Sooke and Beecher Bay

75: Saanichton/Royal Oak/Downtown

87: Saanichton/Sidney via Dean Park

88: Airport/Sidney

Routes with minor seasonal adjustments: