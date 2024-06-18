NewsTransportationUrbanized

BC Transit boosts summer service from ferry terminal to Victoria

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Jun 18 2024, 9:01 pm
BC Transit boosts summer service from ferry terminal to Victoria
warmer/Shutterstock

As the summer season heats up, BC Transit is meeting the rising demand for transportation. To better serve travellers this summer, additional trips will be added to the Route 70 Swartz Bay to downtown Victoria line.

Starting July 1, new southbound express trips will be introduced, offering a quicker journey by bypassing Sidney.

A few routes will be cancelled this summer, including Route 17 and trips on routes that serve kindergarten to Grade 12 school times.

BC Transit also made adjustments to routes around Greater Victoria.

See them below. For more details, click here.

Routes with adjusted trip times:

  • 46: Dockyard/Westhills
  • 52: Colwood Exch/Bear Mountain
  • 63: Otter Point
  • 64: Langford Exch/Sooke via E Sooke and Beecher Bay
  • 75: Saanichton/Royal Oak/Downtown
  • 87: Saanichton/Sidney via Dean Park
  • 88: Airport/Sidney

Routes with minor seasonal adjustments:

  • 6: Royal Oak Exchange/Downtown
  • 14: Vic General/UVic
  • 61: Sooke/Langford/Downtown

 

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop