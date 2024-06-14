Botanical Beach near Port Renfrew is truly epic, especially during low tide, and later this month is the perfect opportunity to explore it.

From Friday, June 21, to Tuesday, June 25, the low tides at Botanical Beach will drop between 1.5 to 2.5 feet in the morning between 7 am and 10 am, unveiling an excellent window to explore this natural wonder.

Visitors can walk far out on granite and sandstone formations to discover vibrant tide pools brimming with rare ocean life. You’ll find colourful sea urchins and starfish, blue mussels, green sea anemones, sea cucumbers, white gooseneck barnacles, coralline algae, and a variety of snails and periwinkles.

An early start is essential for catching the best views. If you’re coming from Victoria, the trip takes about two hours via Highway 14 or the Circle Route near Cowichan Lake.

Dogs are welcome on the beach but must be on a leash.

In addition to the tide pools, there are fantastic hiking trails through beautiful forests and plenty of beaches along the drive where you can stop for a picnic or even surf, such as Sombrio or Mystic Beach. You could even stop in for lunch in Port Renfrew.

So, get a good night’s sleep, wake up early, and don’t miss this chance to experience the stunning Botanical Beach!