The housing discourse in British Columbia in recent weeks has been dominated by the provincial government’s blanket legislation moves that direct municipal governments to change course — everything from overhauling single-family zoning to enable more homes on a lot to simplifying community amenity contributions (CACs) and other development-related fees. All of this also builds on the Housing Supply Act.

The latest major move came on Wednesday when the provincial government announced its transit-oriented development legislation, which will apply to not only Metro Vancouver but also other major urban regions and cities with major public transit services.

This legislation targets major transit hubs for significant new additional residential density, with these areas being called transit-oriented development (TOD) areas. Additionally, minimum vehicle parking requirements will be abolished within such areas.

There will be a new ability to build a minimum of a 20-storey tower with a 5.0 floor area ratio (FAR) density within 200 metres of a SkyTrain station. FAR is the ratio calculation that measures the total building floor area compared to the size of the lot.

The TOD areas around SkyTrain stations would extend to a radius of 800 metres, with heights and densities beyond 200 metres gradually transitioning to lower density forms — a minimum of 12 storeys and 4.0 FAR for 201 metres to 400 metres, and a minimum of eight storeys and 3.0 FAR for 401 metres to 800 metres.

There would also be TOD areas extending 400 metres around bus exchanges in Metro Vancouver, with a minimum of 12 storeys and 4.0 FAR for sites within 200 metres and a minimum of eight storeys and 3.0 FAR for 201 metres to 400 metres. Similar TOD areas, with slight density differences, will also be established for bus exchanges elsewhere in BC, including in the Victoria and Kelowna areas.

Municipal governments will have until June 2024 to make the necessary changes to their bylaws and policies.

There are some caveats; the TOD policy will not apply to land uses for industrial, agricultural, and commercial purposes, sites with ground condition considerations, and federal considerations, such as sites under flight paths near airports.

In reaction to the legislation, TransLink’s Mayors’ Council issued a statement supporting the provincial government’s big move but urged a need for additional funding from the provincial and federal governments to expand and improve public transit to support the success of the TOD strategy and its resulting ridership increase.

According to the provincial government, over 10 years, the policy could catalyze as many as 100,000 new additional homes within 100 TOD areas surrounding transit hubs in about 30 cities. As of September 2023, TransLink ridership has recovered to 90% of pre-pandemic volumes, while BC Transit has returned to 100%.

“The fact is, you can’t have transit-oriented development without transit, and TransLink’s current system is unable to keep up with growing public demand for services across this region,” said Brad West, the mayor of Port Coquitlam and the chair of the Mayors’ Council, in a statement. He suggests more public transit service is needed beyond the current service levels “frozen” at 2019 levels due to the pandemic’s continued impacts.

The Mayors’ Council has a $21 billion strategy of 10-year TransLink priorities for expansion and improvements between 2025 and 2035, including new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and RapidBus routes, the doubling of overall bus service, the SFU Burnaby Mountain gondola, and the UBC SkyTrain extension. At the same time, TransLink is facing a $4.7 billion funding deficit between 2026 and 2033, requiring $600 million in additional annual funding to resolve or service cuts of 60% to balance the budget.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn has also previously warned that overcrowding will increase with further ridership recovery in the years to come.

“This legislation represents one of the most significant changes to land use and zoning policy that we’ve ever seen in this province, but it won’t succeed unless our three levels of government work together to deliver better transit in this region,” continued West.

North Vancouver City Mayor Linda Buchanan says with the elimination of minimum vehicle parking requirements, public transit services need to be more frequent and accessible.

When asked to respond to the Mayors’ Council’s request, BC Ministry of Housing Ravi Kahlon referred to the funding investments made by the provincial government towards municipal and regional government projects, including the $479 million in provincial funding earlier this year to cover TransLink’s revenue shortfalls through 2025, $250 million towards Metro Vancouver Regional District’s sewage treatment facility project on Iona Island, and various funding for locally driven affordable housing projects.

“We’ve seen a good partner, and of course, with this legislation, what it means is when we invest in public transit going forward from now on, we know housing will come with it. We also know the amenities will come with it,” said Kahlon before adding that the federal government should also come to the table.

When it comes to how the legislation will directly impact housing supply, it was regarded favourably by at least two mayors of municipalities who have been criticized for their history of under-building around their SkyTrain stations.

Last year, the provincial government formally indicated their disapproval of Port Moody’s previous City Council’s resistance to high-density, transit-oriented development around Moody Central Station.

And over the years, Vancouver has seen its share of criticism for maintaining low residential densities around some of the Expo Line’s oldest stations of 29th Avenue and Nanaimo and on the Canada Line, especially at King Edward Station.

“The creation of walkable, connected neighbourhoods in proximity to transit is a priority for Port Moody council, and this direction from the Province will assist in achieving this goal,” said Meghan Lahti, mayor of Port Moody.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim added, “Investing in homes near transit hubs aligns with our shared vision for a sustainable future. We appreciate the Province moving forward with legislation that seeks to enable more housing, and we look forward to working with the Province to implement these new regulations in a thoughtful way.”

Owen Brady, the director of advocacy organization Abundant Housing Vancouver, says the housing shortage in Vancouver has effectively exported the housing crisis to other parts of the province.

“Many areas of Vancouver just a stone’s throw from decades-old SkyTrain stations are still zoned for single-family homes. These are multibillion-dollar public investments, and cities have a responsibility to maximize their impact, not just for affordability and economic growth but also for the climate impact of allowing people to comfortably live car-free. Removing parking minimums is also critical to BC’s affordability and climate goals,” said Brady.

Jill Atkey, CEO of BC Non-Profit Association, states the legislation will “unlock new sites” for affordable housing projects by cutting down the time and barriers for non-profit housing operators. The elimination of the minimum vehicle parking requirements — reducing the size of expensive underground parking — will be reflected through lower construction costs, with the savings passed on to residents through lower rents.

Anne McMullin, president and CEO of the Urban Development Institute (UDI), called the legislation a “pivotal turning point with the potential to significantly accelerate the pace of home construction in areas where growth is most needed and can be best accommodated.”

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade president and CEO Bridgitte Anderson says, “Providing clarity and prioritizing the construction of housing near transit hubs will benefit people, businesses, and the environment. Prioritizing growth in places that have good access to transit will ensure greater mobility and reduce congestion while ensuring better overall livability.

These thoughts were also shared by Anita Huberman, the president and CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, who said the legislation will guide municipal governments towards “making responsible development decisions that prioritize transit access and minimize environmental impacts.”

On social media, prominent urban planning critics and public transit advocates are commending the legislation and suggesting the transit-oriented development model for TransLink’s transit hubs in Metro Vancouver be replicated elsewhere in Canada and the United States.

Keep in mind that many already regard Metro Vancouver as being the leader for transit-oriented development in North America.

It’s extraordinary what BC’s government has done: changing zoning to allow apartments in big swaths of each city, including Vancouver. Following California’s lead to make the changes that city governments have been fighting hard against. https://t.co/FhhcVsJF6u — Alex Bozikovic (@alexbozikovic) November 9, 2023

Now that BC’s NDP government is showing the way, Toronto’s Mayor @oliviachow can and should push in the same direction. Which would be transformative https://t.co/14BNIagug2 — Alex Bozikovic (@alexbozikovic) November 9, 2023

Why exactly are apartment buildings illegal 50m from a subway station — indeed, why are they illegal anywhere? There’s zero good policy reason for these prohibitions, and they do great harm. — Alex Bozikovic (@alexbozikovic) November 9, 2023

Notice how it was done at the province level rather than the local level. Japan figured it out, you cant leave major land use decisions particularly around housing exclusively to local cities. https://t.co/BVSeWsO2uK — Darrell Owens (@IDoTheThinking) November 9, 2023

this law is just common sense: we shouldn’t spend billions on rail infrastructure just for local towns to refuse to build anything nearby We need 20+ story apartment buildings near transit everywhere in America https://t.co/6e4m7163UT — sam (@sam_d_1995) November 9, 2023

BC just passed what is probably the best transit oriented zoning plan in North America. Amazing news for BC, and a new model for other areas to emulate. https://t.co/jl0IJ7fqYJ — Toronto New Liberals 🌐🍁🏳️‍🌈 (@TONewLibs) November 9, 2023

British Columbia continues to lead and win when it comes to urbanism and transit in Canada https://t.co/PuE8Dupebi — Justin 🚄🎵🔋🌈 (@not_taylorx) November 8, 2023

Looks like Vancouver finally understands. Now every American city should follow – it’ll boost transit ridership & tax revenue and help fix our housing shortage. https://t.co/Szo2xkpArB — Sukrit Ganesh 🇺🇸 🥑 🚲 (@SukritGanesh) November 9, 2023

Seattle could do this too — need the state legislature to mandate this just like British Columbia’s did though. https://t.co/QI0CAlJYul — Brad Carl (@DCBradCarl) November 9, 2023

New goal for WA legislative session: do this for all current and future light rail stations. Cc: @jessdbateman @davinaduerr @MiaGregerson33 https://t.co/zgIgiOCa1C — Seattle New Liberals 🌐 (@NeoliberalSEA) November 9, 2023

Meanwhile in WA we’re supposed to be happy we got a piddly-ass six units per lot “upzone”. GTFOH https://t.co/KebS5BafST — 🌲🏢🚲🚊🚊🚲🏢🌲 (@transit_enjoyer) November 9, 2023