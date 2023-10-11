Former BC Transit double-decker bus finds new life in Vancouver

Former BC Transit double-decker bus now used as a Vancouver tour bus by Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing. (Gray Line)

A certain double-decker bus now roaming around the streets of Vancouver is likely turning the heads of some passersby — especially those who may be familiar with BC Transit’s use of double-decker buses in Victoria.

Towards the end of summer, Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing recently added a former BC Transit double-decker bus to its Hop-On, Hop-Off tour bus fleet.

This vehicle was one of 10 old double-decker buses retired by the provincial public transit authority in 2021. These buses first entered service in 2000, and were the first double-decker buses put into use on a public transit system in North America.

The buses were manufactured by Alexander Dennis, which is perhaps best known for building double-decker buses for London and Hong Kong.

The Scottish bus builder was acquired by Winnipeg-based New Flyer in 2018, and it more recently became the supplier of TransLink’s new double-decker bus fleet. Between 2019 and 2022, TransLink received dozens of double-decker buses from Alexander Dennis to serve longer-haul suburban routes outside of the city of Vancouver.

Over the last few years, Gray Line has also been adopting some new battery-electric buses for its BC tour bus fleet.

Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing did not respond to Daily Hive Urbanized’s request for comment.