NewsTransportationUrbanized

Former BC Transit double-decker bus finds new life in Vancouver

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Oct 11 2023, 12:54 am
Former BC Transit double-decker bus finds new life in Vancouver
Former BC Transit double-decker bus now used as a Vancouver tour bus by Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing. (Gray Line)

A certain double-decker bus now roaming around the streets of Vancouver is likely turning the heads of some passersby — especially those who may be familiar with BC Transit’s use of double-decker buses in Victoria.

Towards the end of summer, Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing recently added a former BC Transit double-decker bus to its Hop-On, Hop-Off tour bus fleet.

This vehicle was one of 10 old double-decker buses retired by the provincial public transit authority in 2021. These buses first entered service in 2000, and were the first double-decker buses put into use on a public transit system in North America.

bc transit double decker bus grayline westcoast sightseeing vancouver

Former BC Transit double-decker bus now used as a Vancouver tour bus by Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing. (Gray Line)

The buses were manufactured by Alexander Dennis, which is perhaps best known for building double-decker buses for London and Hong Kong.

The Scottish bus builder was acquired by Winnipeg-based New Flyer in 2018, and it more recently became the supplier of TransLink’s new double-decker bus fleet. Between 2019 and 2022, TransLink received dozens of double-decker buses from Alexander Dennis to serve longer-haul suburban routes outside of the city of Vancouver.

Over the last few years, Gray Line has also been adopting some new battery-electric buses for its BC tour bus fleet.

Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing did not respond to Daily Hive Urbanized’s request for comment.

bc transit double decker buses

BC Transit’s original 10 double-decker buses entered retirement in early 2021. (BC Transit)

TransLink's new double decker bus, July 2019. (TransLink)

TransLink’s new double decker bus, July 2019. (TransLink)

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop