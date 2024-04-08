Bring it on: Sliver of BC will see totality during 2044 solar eclipse

If you are a space fanatic but don’t want to travel far to witness totality during a solar eclipse, 2044 will be your year if you happen to live in BC.

Some spots in the province will be treated to totality during the evening of August 22, 2044, during a solar eclipse, including Fernie, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and Chetwynd, while Cranbrook, Kimberley, and Revelstoke are on the cusp of totality.

You might also like: "Don't miss it": Typical Vancouver weather thwarts solar eclipse excitement

Vancouver school limiting outdoor activities ahead of solar eclipse

Focus and anger turning to BC billionaire over sky-high grocery prices

You can take a peek at TimeandDate.com’s solar eclipse map to see exactly where the path of totality will be, with a chunk of eastern BC under the gun for totality.

Our neighbours one province over will be treated to a dazzling show, with major cities like Edmonton and Calgary set to see totality.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth. When the moon completely blocks the sun, it is called a total solar eclipse. When the moon only blocks part of the sun, it is called a partial eclipse. An annular eclipse is a special type of partial eclipse that happens when the moon blocks all of the sun except for a small ring around the edge.

The next total solar eclipse in North America will arrive on March 30, 2033, but only in Alaska, however, all of BC will still be treated to a partial eclipse during that event.

We wonder if the Airbnb booking situation will be the same in 2044 as it was for those in the path of totality in the United States during the April 8 solar eclipse, where 90% of spots were booked up ahead of the event, per USA Today.

So, there you have it. The chance to see the partial solar eclipse in Vancouver today may have been a bust, but we will get a chance to see something spectacular in the province in a little over 20 years. Bring it on!