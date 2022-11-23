Can you name this town? (christopher babcock/Shutterstock)

Winter is a busy time for Airbnb, and the platform recently revealed the top winter destinations in Canada, and BC cities took up three of the 10 spots.

For some, winter is a time to hunker down and hide under the covers, but for others, it’s a chance to explore.

Thankfully, there’s plenty to explore in BC, including many places you might not have heard of.

The top spots were determined based on user searches (minimum 10,000), and number one on the list of the 10 most-searched Canadian winter destinations on Airbnb is a place you’ve most likely heard of: Kelowna, BC.

#1 Kelowna

A quick skim through Airbnb for Kelowna suites reveals that it’s effortless to find places to stay in Kelowna that are well under $100 per night.

Don’t let the cheaper rates fool you; BC hosts are raking in the cash.

The trip to Kelowna is just as scenic as the places you can explore while you’re there, like the Kasugai Gardens. A road trip to Kelowna entails a drive through nearby areas like Chilliwack to further destinations like Hope and Agassiz. Taking Highway 5 would make it possible to make a quick pit-stop in Merritt, another scenic BC town.

Once you’ve arrived at Kelowna, you’ll have an endless supply of breweries and restaurants to choose from to enhance your stay.

#9 Panorama

Panorama, BC, was named Airbnb’s ninth most popular trending winter destination.

Looking at a map, Panorama, BC, is as far east as you can go in BC before hitting Alberta. It’s a shorter drive from Panorama to Calgary than from Vancouver to Kelowna.

Panorama is known for its mountain resort, which opens on December 9.

A search for Panorama on Airbnb will reveal suites in the community of Invermere, about a 20-minute drive away. Driving to Panorama would be a trek, taking approximately nine and a half hours. Another option would be to fly to Cranbrook and then drive to Panorama. Either way, if you’re planning a trip to Panorama, BC, you’re planning an adventure.

#10 Fernie

Located southeast of Panorama is Fernie, BC, a quiet town a short distance from the BC-Alberta border.

Skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking and fishing are all popular activities to take part in when you’re in Fernie. It’s an even longer drive from Vancouver, taking over 10 hours by car, but Flair Airlines offers cheap flights to the BC ski town.

Snowmobiling, camping, snowshoeing and trail running are other activities offered in Fernie.

It’s easy to find a suite on Airbnb with the mountains as your neighbour in Fernie, BC.

If you could pick one of these three BC cities, which one would you choose?