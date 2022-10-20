Canada is the world's best spot for luxury group Airbnb rentals (PHOTOS)

Canada might not have the most quantity of luxurious Airbnb suites that support larger groups, but it has still been named the world’s best location for luxury rentals, thanks to how accommodating the Canadian suites are.

Canada has the highest percentage of accommodations that offer eight or more beds.

According to new data published by CompareMyJet.com, Canada wins out thanks to the percentage of group suites with eight bedrooms or more, beating out the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica and France.

The website points out that most luxury Airbnb properties in Canada are in ski resorts “that are highly sought after.”

Those suites are especially sought after by large groups of friends or families that go on frequent ski trips together. CompareMyJet.com also says that wedding parties are a frequent reason why larger groups may be booking luxury suites together.

Whistler is one of Canada’s premier ski resort destinations, and there are many stunning places available on Airbnb, among the top-rated vacation rentals in Canada.

“Our study found that the average cost for a luxury Airbnb in Canada is around £3,476, the sixth highest cost of all the destinations’ average price for a night.”

That roughly translates to around $5,400 in Canadian dollars, which is obviously a lot of money, but splitting it with a group “could work out cheaper than expected.”

CompareMyJet.com also looked at the top 10 locations worldwide for a luxury Airbnb experience. Unfortunately, Canada didn’t crack the top 10.