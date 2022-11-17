Here's how much cash BC Airbnb hosts raked in over the last year

Many BC residents have turned their homes into Airbnbs, and for some, it has become a lucrative way to rake in significant cash.

Hosts are earning more than ever, and the 2022 Airbnb winter release says that globally, Airbnb hosts made over $2.4 billion during the last holiday season.

A “typical host” in BC earned over $12,600 over the last year.

A data analysis company representing Airbnb points to a recent survey revealing how British Columbians use this extra cash. Approximately 46% of hosts use the money to help cover real estate costs. In comparison, 47% say they’re using the extra money to pay for things that have become more expensive, like food.

Over the past summer, a typical BC host earned over $8,800.

Compared to Q3 2021, during the same period this year, earnings across the globe have increased by 30%. A lot of that could likely be attributed to pandemic trends impacting how people travel.

The upcoming winter holiday season will likely be another popular one for Airbnb, probably even more successful than last year.

The top trending destinations for Airbnb in Canada and BC this winter season include Kelowna at the top of the list, followed by Edmonton, Calgary, Hamilton, Winnipeg, London, Mississauga, Montreal, Panorama and Fernie.