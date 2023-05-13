"Unseasonably" hot weather and smoke arrive in Vancouver this weekend

Unseasonably hot weather has arrived in Vancouver this weekend and agencies say it’s time to prepare not just for the heat, but also for potential smoke.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) currently has a special weather statement in effect for Metro Vancouver. Since Friday, it’s been a lot warmer than usual and daytime highs will be 10°C to 15°C above average for the next little while as daytime highs reach the mid-20s.

Vancouver hot weather forecast

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the hottest days.

Due to elevated temperatures, ECCC says the risk of heat-related illnesses is increased. There are environmental impacts to consider as well, as “freezing levels will rise throughout this event, leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream flow levels.”

While the conditions will be unseasonably hot, the expected hot conditions are not like what BC experienced during the Heat Dome event in late June 2021. Still, we might end up shattering a weather record or two across the province this weekend.

Vancouver smoke forecast

And there’s smoke on the horizon to consider now.

According to the Smoke Forecast, some smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and BC could arrive in Vancouver, increasing in intensity as the day goes on.

Currently, there’s no air quality statement in effect for Metro Vancouver.

Preparing for hot weather

Ready for the heat? 🌡️ Here's what you need to know to enjoy the weekend safely:

1. Stay cool & hydrated, & check in with others

2. Rivers will be flowing fast & very cold

3. UV Index will be very high

4. Monitor air quality (AQHI)

Alerts: https://t.co/fW5MGZTFUC#BCStorm #BCHeat pic.twitter.com/k3V3QL6aB7 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 12, 2023

BC’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Bowinn Ma, said in a release that “while the warmer temperatures will be welcomed by many people who are looking to venture outdoors and explore our beautiful province, it does elevate some of our seasonal risks, such as floods, wildfires and heat.

“I urge people to take full advantage of the beautiful weather ahead but to stay informed about potential risks and take precautions to ensure your safety and well-being.”

Minister of Health Adrian Dix agreed, adding, “It is vital that individuals take appropriate precautions, such as listening to alerts or warnings, staying hydrated, seeking shade and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak heat hours. It is equally important to check on vulnerable individuals, such as our neighbours, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

The Province encourages people to prepare a heat plan ahead of time. You can learn out how to prepare for the heat and stay safe from the BC government.

How are you going to cope with this blast of summer weather in Vancouver this weekend?

With files from Daily Hive Staff.