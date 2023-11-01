"Friends for life" to sex: BC teacher fired after inappropriate texts to recent grad

A teacher in BC has been disciplined for sending a slew of inappropriate texts to a recent graduate whom he used to coach, on topics from their supposed friendship to sex.

Douglas Barnim was working at a BC school in 2018-19, the name of which authorities are not releasing to protect the student’s identity, and was coaching the teen student while they were a minor.

After the student graduated, Barnim sent them a number of inappropriate messages, according to discipline documents posted online.

Barnim told the student they had been his favourite, gossiped about other students in the graduating class, and told the student they could remain in touch and that they would be “friends for life.”

After that, Barnim gave the student advice on dating and commented on sexual topics.

He also told the student that being underage had “never stopped anyone from going to the pub,” the discipline documents say.

The messages made the student very uncomfortable.

Barnim was given a letter of discipline and directed to complete a course on professional boundaries in 2019.

In June 2022, Barnim’s employment was terminated not for cause.

After his firing, he entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Education to suspend his teaching qualifications for one month starting on October 20, 2023.

The one-month suspension was deemed a fair consequence after Barnim’s conduct “showed a lack of understanding of appropriate professional boundaries,” the discipline documents said.