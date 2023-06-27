BC teacher fired for inappropriate relationship where student lived with them

A BC high school teacher who taught for more than 20 years has been fired for having an inappropriate and controlling relationship with a student.

The teacher tried to establish a parent-child relationship with the student while gifting the student items that were “explicitly sexual” in nature. The teacher also invited the teen to live at their home, where the student stayed for several months until the teacher told them to leave.

This is all according to a discipline document posted on the BC government’s website that doesn’t identify the teacher, the student, or the school where they met.

The inappropriate relationship developed over the course of 2021 and 2022, when the teacher told the student they loved them while making negative comments with others close to the student — including their mother.

The discipline document says the teacher tried to influence and control every aspect of the student’s life and withheld money and personal belongings from them.

“The teacher was aware that the student was very vulnerable and the teacher

encouraged the student to view the teacher as a parent and as a person upon whom

the student could rely,” the document reads.

“The Teacher used the position of power and trust as a teacher to exert influence and

control … The teacher exploited the student for the teacher’s own personal benefit.”

The teacher was first suspended and told to complete a course on healthy boundaries in December 2020, before a more thorough investigation was ordered in January. Now, the teacher has entered an agreement with the Teacher Regulation Branch to cancel their teaching certification.