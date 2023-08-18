More than 100 neglected pets have been taken into BC SPCA care this week.

On August 16, the BC SPCA Animal Protection team removed 111 distressed animals living in unsanitary conditions from a single property, including 42 dogs and puppies, 48 cats and kittens, 12 birds, eight rabbits, and one reptile.

It’s still early days, and each animal’s individual needs aren’t clear yet, but according to the BC SPCA, veterinarians and staff are checking the animals, and they’ve clearly suffered from neglect.

The animals are part of an ongoing investigation, and the BC SPCA has shared only a few details about their removal. Now, they want to secure care for the animals.

To learn more and donate, you can read the emergency alert from the BC SPCA about this incident.

“Seeing animals in distress is always so hard to stomach, but knowing they are now in a safe place – with people like you giving them the care they need – is comforting,” said the BC SPCA. “Your compassionate love can give them hope for a brighter future today.”