Coquitlam bans food and garbage at three parks because of bear activity

While it’s common to see bears throughout Coquitlam’s parks and trails, the City says there seems to have been an increase in bear activity, so it’s implementing some rules.

According to the City of Coquitlam, there have been reports of bears accessing garbage, coolers and picnics in three City parks.

“While the City has been collecting garbage more frequently, it has not been a deterrent for these determined bears,” a statement on the City site reads.

So as of Tuesday, food and garbage are no longer allowed in Hockaday Park, Galette Park or Karley Crescent until further notice.

“Bylaw officers have increased patrols to help enforce the new rules, and signage has been posted to advise the public of this change,” the City added. “The City is asking all park users and visitors to the areas along the Coquitlam River to not bring food into the area, and to pack out any garbage that they [bring] in.”

If you spot wildlife attractants, improper storage of attractants or wildlife accessing attractants, call the City of Coquitlam at 604-927-3660 or email [email protected].

Or, if you witness wildlife threatening public safety or causing property damage, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.