Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic details and photos of an animal’s injuries.

A young German Shepherd dog with horrific injuries to her tail is being cared for by the BC SPCA in Kelowna after being surrendered by her owner because he could not afford veterinary costs.

In a release, the BC SPCA says it first heard about Jade’s condition when they received a call from the Regional District of North Okanagan Animal Control, who had been contacted by the dog’s owner in Vernon.

After organizing for her surrender, Jade was picked up by the SPCA.

“I immediately noticed she had a sock and duct tape around her snout and head as a makeshift muzzle, and her tail was in horrible condition,” says Nicholas Weeda, the BC SPCA’s community services coordinator for Vernon.

The owner told the SPCA that he had put the “muzzle” on Jade to prevent her from licking or biting her tail.

Jade was diagnosed with “Happy Tail” syndrome

Shannon Paille, the manager of the BC SPCA’s animal centre in Kelowna, says they were very concerned when Jade was transferred to their location and immediately removed the muzzle.

Happy tail syndrome occurs when dogs wag their tail with so much force that they injure them. The injury can range from bruising to tissue damage.

In Jade’s case, she was on the severe end of the spectrum, with Paille adding, “Her tail would not stop bleeding, and the bone was exposed.”

After being examined, they realized that the injury to Jade’s tail was so serious it would require amputation.

Jade will soon be up for adoption

During her assessment, it was also determined that Jade had allergies and would require a special diet, regular medicated bathing, and would need to be spayed.

Despite Jade experiencing this trauma, SPCA staff say she loves pets and is a very sweet girl.

“Jade is super affectionate and loves to be pet and scratched on her forehead, she will push her face into you to make sure you do it,” says Paille. “She is very sweet and wants attention and affection from everyone she meets.”

Paille adds that Jade is a very smart girl who is eager to learn commands. “She is super gentle and just wants to give and receive love.”

Jade will be available for adoption from the Kelowna branch of the BC SPCA in about a week.

If you aren’t able to adopt but want to help with her medical bill, you can donate to her case or another animal who needs help.

BC SPCA warns of the dangers of homemade muzzles

“A homemade muzzle should never be used for any reason,” says Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations.

“In this situation, a dog collar cone is the only suitable option to prevent the dog from licking or biting their tail. Muzzles are solely meant to prevent scavenging for food or other objects from the ground or from biting,” says Drever.

She adds the most humane muzzles are basket muzzles made of rubber, plastic, or metal, placed over a dog’s snout that allows them to drink water and pant to cool down and should only be used for short periods and says they should not be used for behavioural issues or compromised welfare.