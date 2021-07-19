BC SPCA offering half-price adoptions to free up space for animals affected by wildfires

The BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is offering half-price adoptions to free up space for animals affected by wildfires.

During the promotion, which runs from July 20 to 30, the organization will offer 50% off the adoption fees of companion animals, including dogs, cats, and rabbits.

“Our goal is to create capacity for as many animals needing free temporary shelter as possible, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the animals currently in our care,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal in our care, but it will also help the BC SPCA’s emergency response for animals in crisis.”

Since wildfires broke out across the province last month, the BC SPCA has provided free emergency boarding for more than 80 animals in its shelters.

The organization has also set up an Animal Evacuation Centre in Kamloops to assist with boarding needs.

Anyone interested in adopting a new furry best friend can visit the BC SPCA’s website to view available animals and learn more about the adoption process.