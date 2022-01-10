With all the snow BC has received recently, it might be tempting to head out to enjoy it. But as an atmospheric river makes its way to the south coast, the conditions could be perfect for avalanches.

Avalanche Canada, which provides avalanche forecasts for recreational backcountry users, is calling for increasingly high avalanche risks on BC’s south coast.

Also, Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect warning of incoming heavy rains and rising snow levels.

On Monday, January 10, the risk in alpine areas is considerable. Forecasters say that fresh precipitation and warm temperatures will continue to develop wind slabs, increasing avalanche danger throughout the day.

Then, moving into Tuesday and Wednesday, the risk increases.

“Small loose wet avalanches in the new snow and above the melt-freeze crust were reported on Sunday,” said Avalanche Canada.

“Avalanche activity is likely to increase on Monday with warm temperatures, new precipitation and high wind, especially in the alpine and at treeline. At lower elevations, any snow that accumulates above the melt-freeze crust may slide easily.”

You can check their website for the latest updates on the south coast.

Drive BC shared on Monday, January 10, that Highway 99 was shut down due to avalanche risk.

According to Avalanche Canada, avalanches are more likely when there’s been heavy snowfall, winds, and warming conditions.

If you’re in the backcountry, you can look for the warning signs of unstable snowpacks and stay away from areas that exhibit them.

With files from Elle McLean