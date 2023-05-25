BC's largest solar power project is shaped after Lululemon's logo (PHOTOS)

Try to look down if you’re ever flying over Delta near the Fraser River.

A newly installed solar array system on the rooftop of a warehouse in Delta is the largest solar power project ever built in British Columbia.

And to say the least, it carries a highly unconventional shape.

A total of 2,592 solar panels are configured in a way to form the logo of Lululemon, the tenant of the purpose-built logistics and distribution centre.

Even though it is a significantly-sized system, these panels cover just portion of the overall surface area of the rooftop, but that does not mean it could accommodate even more panels for power electricity generation. The array, altogether, is equivalent to the size of four NHL-size hockey rinks and is as large as it could be under BC Hydro’s net-metering requirements, according to local developer Wesgroup.

The solar panel system has a capacity of 1.2 megawatts and produces enough electricity to power the equivalent of about 100 homes.

“We are delighted to have been able to work with the building tenant to create BC’s largest rooftop solar array. As a values-driven organization, Wesgroup is seeking to not only deliver better environmental outcomes today but also build commercial properties that play their part in a renewably powered future,” said Malcolm Shield, vice-president of sustainability of Wesgroup.

“With the increasing electrification of cars, space heating, and industrial activities, the demand for electricity is going to rise substantially in the coming years – making it even more important for buildings to produce their own power and even be net contributors to the electrical grid.”

Wesgroup completed the complex at 8600 River Road North — located on a 21-acre site north of Burns Bog on the Fraser River’s industrial waterfront — in late 2021. The complex has a total building floor area of 373,000 sq ft.