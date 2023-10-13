What to know about tomorrow's solar eclipse, best viewed in BC

A solar eclipse is set to take place on Saturday morning, and BC will be the best place in Canada to view it.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that the weather forecast doesn’t look great.

Here’s what you should know if you want to try and get a peek at the solar eclipse in BC.

What’s a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. This casts a shadow on the Earth, which either totally or partially blocks the Sun’s light. Tomorrow’s eclipse will be a partial one, meaning we won’t see a complete ring of fire but something closer to 80%.

What time does it start?

For people around the Lower Mainland, the event will begin just after 8 am, with the maximum eclipse or peak taking place around 9:20 am tomorrow. It will end at around 10:40 am.

What’s the weather going to be like?

The Weather Network forecasts cloudy with showers basically all day tomorrow, meaning viewability could be impacted.

Thankfully, if you cannot see it with your own protected eyes, NASA will have a stream available.

Can it hurt my eyes?

Looking at a solar eclipse without eye protection can be very dangerous and cause permanent damage to your eyes.

Regular shades won’t work, as eclipse glasses or “solar viewers” are much darker than typical sunglasses.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) is having a free viewing party in Richmond to celebrate the phenomenon, beginning at 8 am.

“This is an event that a large section of North America will be able to see. It’s a significant astronomical phenomenon.”

KPU adds that approximately two to five eclipses occur each year but that only those along the path of an eclipse can see it.