Two BC small towns were just named some of the most charming in Canada

Nov 15 2023, 3:00 pm
Two BC small towns were just named some of the most charming in Canada
Canada has no shortage of beautiful spots, and it turns out that two of the country’s most charming small towns are right here in BC.

Condé Nast Traveler compiled a list of the 15 most charming small towns in the country, and the stunning scenery and wildlife landed these two BC towns a spot in the list.

Tofino

 

Tofino is hailed as the surfing paradise in BC, and it is the perfect spot for water lovers with over 33 km of beach to explore. There are also great opportunities to see the wildlife, with many whale-watching tours featured as popular getaway activities.

Aside from the breathtaking nature, Tofino also made it onto Condé Nast Traveler’s list for being “a culinary destination with [travellers] venturing to try creative local dishes.”

For a small town, there sure is a lot to do here.

Osoyoos

 

The other BC entry on Condé Nast Traveler’s list was the town of Osoyoos. This spot made the list for its fantastic wineries in the Okanagan Valley. People travel from far and wide to enjoy the wine-tasting adventures this small town brings.

The wineries aren’t the only reason this town was dubbed charming, though. Condé Nast also recognized the small town for the “plenty of outdoor adventure activities to enjoy” and the “artistic and heritage experiences.”

If you’ve travelled around BC, you might not be surprised that Tofino and Osoyoos were the towns that nabbed the charming titles.

What other small towns in BC do you think should have made the list? Let us know in the comments below.

