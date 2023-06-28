Split second to spare: Lamb nearly hits motorcyclist on BC road (VIDEOS)

A motorcyclist is sharing shuttering dashcam footage after a baby bighorn sheep ran past her narrowly, causing a major crash.

The TikTok user that goes by ThatBlondeKawi shared the video early this week of the lamb making it across the road safely by a split second.

She told Daily Hive the incident happened over the weekend and added, “All I could think was ‘I’m going to hit it and fly over my handlebars,’ along with a few other choice words.”

She admitted she’s seen wildlife run past her while driving “but never this close or on my motorcycle,” she said.



ThatBlondeKawi confirmed she was riding down Westside Road in Kelowna.

In another video uploaded to TikTok, ThatBlondeKawi shared her reaction with another motorcyclist who witnessed the incident.

“That was a f****** close one,” he said. And ThatBlondeKawi quickly responded, “Holy sh*t.”

The other cyclists advised her to even purchase a lottery ticket because of her obvious luck.



In a caption, ThatBlondeKawi said the lamb tried to ruin her ride, but someone commented back, “Bro didn’t try to ruin the ride; he tried to end you, man.”

“He was out for blood,” she responded.”

The video has been seen over 70,000 times and received hundreds of comments.

Some people left messages applauding her controlled driving, and many others cataloged how lucky she is to not be hurt.

“Girl, thank your angels, someone definitely had your back,” one person wrote.

However, a majority of folks had few words after they were shaken by the footage.

“Oof… that’ll make your heart pound!” one person said.

West Kelowna RCMP said it’s not clear if this incident was reported but said there are “lots of animals crossing our roads unexpectedly in the area.”