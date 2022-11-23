BC shelter dog still waiting after four years for her furever home

A shelter dog in Whistler has spent most of her life waiting to be adopted. Now, ahead of the holidays, the WAG Animal Shelter is sharing Lola’s story in the hopes that she can find her furever home after waiting more than 1,555 days to meet her new family.

“The truth is, WAG staff and volunteers work VERY hard to keep Lola’s days fun, filled with adventures, enrichment and love,” wrote the shelter in a recent Instagram post. “But most of the day, Lola is alone and sad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAG Animal Shelter (@whistlerwag)



“We were hoping that this holiday season Lola would get a chance to spend it with her forever family,” they wrote.

Lola, a five-year-old pit bull, had a very unstable past and is on anti-anxiety medication to help her cope with her fears. Her ideal family will be understanding, be able to come to WAG often to get to know her, has experience with reactive dogs, can continue her training, and lives in a quiet area.

She loves to snuggle, has been known to swipe a slice of pizza or two, and is happy to explore the outdoors during the day and chill at home at night.

You can learn more about Lola and how you can apply to care for her on the WAG website.