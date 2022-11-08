Mickey, a Vancouver cat, probably feels like many renters in Metro Vancouver have after being evicted from a grocery store following a health complaint.

Actually, we don’t know how Mickey is feeling. But the people around Mickey definitely care a lot.

The grocery store in question, Top Ten Produce, is located on West 4th Avenue and is a popular destination in Kits. The move to have Mickey evicted has prompted a petition and an outpouring of support on social media.

According to the petition page, someone recently reported that Mickey lives at Top Ten Produce. As a result, Vancouver Coastal Health responded, and inspectors banned Mickey from the store “while they consider his case.”

“If we all sign and share, we can hopefully convince authorities to do the right thing,” reads the petition.

Nearly 4,000 people have already signed the petition, and some of the people who have signed are pretty upset. Some suggested that Mickey serves a purpose; the shop’s pest control.

“I’m signing because Mickey is my neighbour- and neighbours don’t let other neighbours get evicted. He serves a critical role in the shop as pest control.”

Some are also getting a little bit political.

“Vancouver: drags feet on opioid crisis, housing crisis, rise in random stranger attacks.

Also Vancouver: cat bringing people joy. Instant ban.”

Some are also at odds with the rules, with one person saying, “the rule that states that pets can’t be around food is ridiculous.”

One person claiming to be a physician also signed, saying they “do not think Mickey is a health hazard!”

Someone else signed by saying, “Karen can go to hell!”

“Cats were here way before humans,” they added.

Daily Hive has reached out to Top Ten Produce for more information.