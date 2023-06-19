Some people in BC will save money on their bills next month

You might notice a bit of breathing room for your bills next month in BC, as FortisBC is set to lower the cost for its customers.

The gas and electric utility serves more than a million customers in BC and in the Lower Mainland, where it provides natural gas to homes and businesses.

Starting July 1, the cost of gas will decrease by $1 to $3.159 per GJ for all gas customers. That means the average residential customer could expect to save about $7.50. This is the second time the utility company has lowered its rates in 2023.

“Every three months, FortisBC reviews the cost of gas rates with the BC Utilities Commission to make sure rates passed on to our customers cover the cost of gas purchased on their behalf. We do not mark up the cost of gas, so our customers pay what we pay,” Fortis BC senior advisor Diana Sorace said.

It comes at a time when many struggle to make ends meet due to inflation.

“The cost of gas is affected by a number of factors, including supply levels, weather and economic conditions which have been favourable. However, even with the cost of gas decreasing, we understand that energy costs are an important consideration in household budgets. If any customer needs assistance with their bills, we are always here to help put a plan together that works for them, and they can call our customer contact centre directly to do that,” she added.

It’s important to note that while British Columbians can see some reprieve in their home bills, the price of gas at the pump hasn’t dropped. As of Monday, many motorists in Vancouver were stuck paying more than $2/litre of regular.

