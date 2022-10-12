If you’ve ever wanted to experience majestic mountains without all the hiking, then you’re in luck.

To launch its winter 2022 collection, apparel company Arc’teryx is hosting an immersive multimedia event, bringing Vancouver’s coastal mountains to you.

For the Love of Winter takes place over three evenings, from Sunday, October 23 to Tuesday, October 25, and is being held in collaboration with The Moment Factory — a multimedia entertainment studio specializing in the design and production of immersive environments.

The thrilling multi-sensory event will see all-encompassing projections and sonic dreamscapes come together to create an atmosphere that makes guests feel like they’ve been transported straight into the heart of the mountains.

There’ll also be a chance to get an exclusive sneak peek at some of the brand’s latest adventure-ready clothing and equipment — sure to get you in the mood for snow season outings.

Arc’teryx has been providing thrill-seeking Canadians with high-end outdoor apparel and accessories since 1989. It’s also known for its focus on technical products that are ideal for mountaineering and alpine sports.

To further celebrate its winter 2022 collection launch, the company will host a film tour in downtown Vancouver, showcasing five films that tell incredible stories of mountains and backcountry lines.

Films will be followed by live music from Tennessee-based indie artist Goth Babe. Tickets cost $25 with all proceeds from the event going to Trek Outdoor, a Vancouver School Board outdoor leadership program.

To learn more about For the Love of Winter and the brand’s winter 2022 collection, click here.

When: October 23 to 25

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — entrance located at Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Time:

Sunday: 12 pm to 7 pm

Monday and Tuesday: 12 pm to 8 pm

Price: Free, but guests must register here